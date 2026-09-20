/Two killed in 'massive' drone attack on oil refinery in Moscow region

A "massive" overnight Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region killed at least two people and left six injured. The attack according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was on an oil refinery as Russia enters the final day of parliamentary elections.

Taking to his Telegram channel, Sobyanin said that Russia thwarted the biggest ​Ukrainian drone by downing more than 1,600 drones since ​Saturday, including 450 headed for Moscow.

"The unprecedented attack ​was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections," said Sobyanin and added, "The adversary ​failed to achieve this."

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Several drones reached the premises of the oil refinery and one hit an apartment, said the mayor, who denied of any casualties in the city.

The extent of damage to the oil refinery was not immediately known.

Close to 11.6 million metric tons of oil was produced in 2024 by the Moscow oil refinery targeted in the drone attack. Also it produced ​2.9 million tons of gasoline and 3.2 million tons of ​diesel, according to the latest data available, reported Associated Press.

Significant part of Russia's oil refining capacity has been hit by Ukrainian strikes, leading to oil product shortages, fuel price increases and long queues at filling ​stations in several parts across the country.

Despite US President Donald Trump claiming on Monday that both the countries have agreed to stop attacks on each other, there has been no signs of either Moscow or Kyiv backing out.

