Good, bad & worst: Decoding Aishwarya Rai's Cannes looks

Aishwarya Rai has always been a constant at Cannes Film Festival. From her best to weird looks for the prestigious event, let's decode the actress' fashion choices.
Decoding Aishwarya Rai's fashion choice at Cannes Film Festival
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai's first appearance at this year's festival was a blend of traditional and modern look. She was draped in a classic handwoven kadwa Banarasi saree paired with a ethereal cape-styled dupatta. In addition, her fashion which included red sindoor gracing her parted hair made a powerful statement asserting her individuality, heritage and shutting down the whispers surrounding her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai's second appearance at Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai appeared for the second time at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The actress returned to red carpet in a bold, black couture gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The cape, handwoven in Varanasi stood out for its beautiful texture, but also it was inscribed with Sanskrit shloka from Bhagavad Gita..
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2003
After her debut at Cannes in 2002, the actress returned back to the festival in a parrot green saree with printed blouse. This fashion choice of hers did not go down well with her fans.
Aishwarya Rai's 2016 Cannes appearance
Aishwarya Rai's 2016 Cannes look had created quite a buzz and was one of the most talked about topics for quite some time. While the gown was loved by her fans, her purple lips made everyone question her fashion choice.
Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2017 look
Aishwarya Rai's 2017 look at Cannes was one of the best. With straight sleek hair, minimal jewellery, the actress gave Cinderella vibes in this Michael Cinco ballgown.
Aishwarya Rai at 2018 Cannes red carpet
Aishwarya Rai stunned everyone in another Michael Cinco gown for the red carpet. The breathtaking outfit featured a 20-foot long train, colourful threadwork, and the Swarovski crystals.
Aishwarya Rai's 2023 Cannes look
Aishwarya Rai in Sophie Couture's structural gown for her red carpet look became an instant meme material. The giant hood attached to the sequined gown garnered mixed reaction.