Good, bad & worst: Decoding Aishwarya Rai's Cannes looks

(Photograph: Instagram )

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2025

Aishwarya Rai's first appearance at this year's festival was a blend of traditional and modern look. She was draped in a classic handwoven kadwa Banarasi saree paired with a ethereal cape-styled dupatta. In addition, her fashion which included red sindoor gracing her parted hair made a powerful statement asserting her individuality, heritage and shutting down the whispers surrounding her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan.