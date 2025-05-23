Indian street food has always managed to find popularity outside the country. After the popular Butter Chicken dish by Aslam, MasterChef Australia season 17 contestant Deepinder Chhibber's street food from Delhi has left the judges speechless and amazed.

What was the dish prepared by Deepinder Chhibber in the show?

In one of the episodes of the cooking reality show, Deepinder prepared one of the famous street food of India, i.e, Raj Kachori. As the Indian-origin contestant was assembling her dish with spiced potatoes, chickpeas, spiced yogurt with vada, and various tangy chutneys, the judges were heard saying, "I'm salivating, fixated.

She even shared this post on her Instagram. Along with the bunch of pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Undoubtedly this dish captivates the essence of street food in my hometown New Delhi, also one of my personal favorites. Extremely technical to create and construct (the wonderful artisans who work on the streets in Delhi make it look so easy, respect), delicious and an absolute flavour bomb! I could write a book on it".

For the unversed, Raj Kachori, in Hindi, Raj means Royal or grand, which reflects the rich and indulgent stuffing inside the kachori. Raj Kachori is called the king of all kachoris or a king-sized kachori mainly because of its large puffy size.

All about MasterChef Australia Season 17

The seventeenth season of the cooking reality show features the judges, i.e, series 1 runner up Poh Ling Yeow, series 4 winner Andy Allen, food writer Sofia Levin and French chef Jean- Christophe Novelli.

The show features a Back to Win concept with 24 contestants from previous seasons returning with a chance to win the title. It premiered on April 28, 2025.