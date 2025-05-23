Nita Ambani, the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and wife of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre), is all geared up to host India Weekend at Lincoln Center in New York.

NMACC's grand event in New York City

The NMACC India Weekend will premiere 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation, India's largest theatrical production paying a spectacular tribute to India's past, present, and future- blending dance, art, fashion, and music. The presentation will dwell on the country's history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai's day 2 look: Bollywood diva dazzles in black and silver at Cannes

It will also feature a Great Indian Bazaar- where guests will be introduced to the finest Indian fashion and textiles, authentic Indian flavours, as well as dance, yoga, and music experience. The NMACC representation will be helmed by Feroz Abbas Khan, music by Ajay-Atul, choreography by Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir & Arsh Tanna, Donald Holder for light, Neil Patel for science design, Gareth Owen for sound design, John Narun for production design and Renuka Pillai as makeup designer.

Also read: Peppa Pig's new born sister Evie has THIS similarity with Kate Middleton's children

The opening act will show 7000 years of Indian history with more than 100 performers and huge sets. Renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar and his team will conduct signature Bollywood Dance Workshops.

Also read: Indian fashion blogger Masoom Minawala brings desi vibes at Cannes Film Festival 2025

More details about NMACC's India Weekend

NMACC will showcase India's culture through dance, music and fashion for three days at Lincoln Center. In this invite-only event, a Grand Swagat will be presented with Ambani's handloom emporium, Swadesh, curated by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The food menu will be handled by Michelin-star Indian chef Vikas Khanna. A mix of the best of Indian crafts and luxury will be shown. Besides retail therapy, Eddie Stern, a renowned wellness expert, will lead daily yoga workshops.

Also read: A cinematic tribute! This Bollywood actress honored Madhubala, Sridevi, Rekha at Cannes, find out how

We are thrilled to bring the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre India Weekend to New York City for the very first time! It is designed to be a global celebration of India’s cultural legacy – our art, crafts, music, dance, fashion, and food. At NMACC, our vision has always been to showcase the best of the world to India and bring the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks the first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world’s most iconic stages – Lincoln Center. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world," said the Founder and Chairperson, NMACC, Nita Ambani.

The event will begin on September 12 at the David H. Koch Theatre, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The tickets for the NMACC Weekend in New York City will be on sale at the end of June this year.

It all began with NMACC's pet project in 2023, i.e, India's Met Gala (tribute to India's craftmanship) in which several International stars walked the red carpet including the Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya among others.