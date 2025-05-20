Peppa Pig and her little brother George have a new little sister! On May 20, the happy news that Mummy Pig has given birth to a baby girl was officially announced via Peppa Pig's Instagram handle.



Along with the joyful announcement, the name of the new family member was also revealed — Evie Pig.



Sharing the good news, they wrote,''On this joyous of days, we announce the birth of our sweet baby girl,” the official Peppa account shared alongside a clip of a town crier making the news official.



Mommy Pig gave birth to her third child on Tuesday, May 20, at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, according to the UK talk show Good Morning Britain. This is the same hospital where Kate Middleton gave birth to her three children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

In an interview with People, Mummy Pig has revealed that she's feeling fantastic after giving birth.



"I'm feeling fantastic," Mummy Pig tells PEOPLE. "I'm so thrilled Evie is finally here, happy and healthy! I won't say it was an easy birth, because I'm not sure such a thing exists — oink! But it was all worth it once she was snug and safe in my arms, and the family got to meet her properly."



Mummy Pig announced her pregnancy in March 2025.



Thrilled with the news, one netizen wrote, ''The best news 🥹 congratulations to you all, we can’t wait to meet her! 💙.''



Another user wrote, ''Congrats to you all, remember to try and Take it easy and try and sleep whenever baby sleeps ❤️.''

Peppa Pig craze!



Peppa Pig is one of the most popular animated children's shows that has been translated into over 40 languages. The show revolves around the adventures of of Peppa and her family - Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig and younger brother George.



Created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, PeppaPig first aired in 2004.