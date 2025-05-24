First look at Jessica Jones in action in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 BTS pics

MCU fans get their first look at Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones thanks to new BTS pictures from the sets of the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox announced the news of Ritter's return in a recent press conference, much to the delight of fans.

The second season of the show is currently being filmed in New York. In one of the pictures, we see Jessica Jones and Daredevil in the streets of the city and one where, they are both on a rooftop.

Who is Jessica Jones?

Jessica Jones is a retired superhero turned private detective. She made her live-action debut in Netflix's Daredevil series. The character also starred in a spinoff series, which ran for two seasons, and played a major role in Netflix's Defenders series, where she teamed up with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to save New York from a deadly threat.

What this means for the MCU

Jessica Jones's return opens up the possibility that we will also get to see Luke Cage and

Iron Fist return in season 2 as cameos, or at the very least in some other MCU project. But considering that at the end of the first season, Daredevil decides to create his team to take on the Kingpin and his private army after he becomes Mayor of New York, he will need more allies, and this is a perfect opportunity to bring them into the MCU.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again received overwhelmingly positive reactions from critics and fans and brought Jon Bernthal's Punisher to the MCU. The second season of the show is expected to stream next year. But before that, we will get a Punisher spinoff with Bernthal.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+, and Indian audiences can watch the show on JioHotstar.