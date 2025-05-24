Aishwarya Rai returns from Cannes with daughter Aaradhya, warmly greets paps | Watch

Aishwarya Rai made everyone's heads turn with her appearance at Cannes. After their representing India at the prestigious film festival, the actress along with her daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya meet and greet with paps at Mumbai airport

At the Mumbai airport, Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, and the duo were seen paparazzi warmly. Aaradhya was seen holding onto her mother and smiled at the crowd as they made their way to the car.

Coming to the outfit, the mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in black. Aishwarya wore a sleek black top paired with matching tights and a stylish coat, while Aaradhya was sporting a black top, denim jeans, and a black jacket.

Aishwarya's two-day red carpet appearance for Cannes 2025

On the first day of the film festival, Aishwarya embraced a traditional look that featured an ivory saree with a pallu and lace trail. She completed her outfit with a layered ruby necklace and sindoor, adding a cultural touch.

While on the second day, the actress looked every bit elegant in a striking black shimmer gown accompanied by a voluminous white cape. The Banarasi cape stood out for the intricate detail, in which it was inscribed with a Sanskrit Shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan II. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the stellar cast includes Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sohbita Dhulipala among others.