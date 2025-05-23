Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt makes stunning debut in a vintage floral gown | Watch

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt finally made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The actress looked ethereal in the vintage inspired floral gown and did not disappoint her fans.

Alia Bhatt's dreamy look for Cannes red carpet debut

Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet of this year's Cannes Festival. Several pictures and videos has now gone viral within no time. The Student Of The Year actress looked breathtaking in a vintage inspired look. The soft pastel cream coloured gown has a intricate details of delicate embroidery and classic silhouette.