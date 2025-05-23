Alia Bhatt exudes boss vibes at airport as she jets off for Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt has come a long way in the film industry. With her debut in Student Of The Year, the Bollywood star has proved her mantle as one of the most bankable actresses. In the era of her global domination, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She was spotted at Mumbai airport heading to France for the prestigious event.

Decoding Alia Bhatt's look at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt surely knows how to slay, when it comes to airport fashion. The actress was seen sporting an oversized beige coloured blazer, tank top, and baggy blue jeans. She completed her look with black aviators, white sneakers, and a tote bag.

Also read: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre set to showcase Indian culture at New York City's Lincoln Center

Netizens too expressed their excitement in the comment section and one user wrote, “Finally we will be seeing our queen”. Another user wrote, “I really want to see her at Cannes”.

Also read: Avengers: Doomsday postponed, Earth's mightiest heroes need more prep time

Alia Bhatt even shared an Instagram story and put all the speculations to rest about her going to the prestigious festival in France. In the story, she uploaded a picture of her Gucci travel bag packed with essential items. Along with the picture, the caption read, "Off we go...". Earlier, there were reports that Alia might not be able to attend as a show of support to India following the terror attack in Pahalgam this year.

Also read: Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai gracefully handles red carpet mishap after Helen Mirren steps on her cape|Watch

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has two big projects in the pipeline, i,e, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love and War featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The other one is Alpha, which is a part of YRF's spy universe. Further details of both the films are yet to be revealed.

Also read: Unbelievable! Netizens in shock after spotting overpriced Indian-Inspired bag on US website



Alia was last seen in the 2024 film Jigra. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the action thriller also starred Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, Jason Shah, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others. The film couldn't fare well at the box office despite receiving positive reviews for the performance by the cast.

.