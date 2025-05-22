There are no boundaries when it comes to fashion, and time and again, fashion houses have become the talk of the internet with their out-of-the-box creations, often leaving the internet in shock.



The recent addition to the list of absurd fashion items is an Indian Souvenir Bag, which is currently getting a lot of attention on social media handles, especially from Indians.



What is an Indian Souvenir Bag?



Netizens are once again amused by the bag named by the Japanese brand Puebo, which has been marketed as the ''Indian Souvenir Bag'' on a US website. However, upon seeing the product, one quickly realises how bizarre it is to see a bag on a luxury site that is very common in every Indian household. However, what's even more shocking is its price.



The so-called souvenir bag is essentially an Indian grocery bag, commonly referred to as a jhola, which is usually given free with the shopping from the local grocery store. Or, if you still want to buy the bag, it will not cost you more than a hundred bucks in India. Yet, the bag has been sold for $48 (Rs 4,228) on the American luxury retailer Nordstrom's website.

Made of cotton or jute, the picture of the bag featured on the website reads in Hindi,'' ''Ramesh Special Namkeen”, “Anita Confectionary Works and “Chetak Sweets”

On the website, the item has been described as a stylish bag, adorned with unique designs that is a must-have for any traveller or lover of Indian culture.



The description of the bag reads, ''Take a piece of India with you wherever you go with our Souvenir Bag. This stylish bag, adorned with unique designs, is perfect for carrying your essentials while showing off your love for a beautiful country. A must-have for any traveller or lover of Indian culture.''



The bag has become a huge talking point on the internet, with netizens making fun of how a common item has been sold as a luxury item at a staggering price.

Amused with the listing, one user wrote, ''Next time I go to US...I know what I am taking as gifts from India..$48 Worth Souvenir bags 😂😂😂.''

Another user wrote, ''LMAO not Americans selling ₹80 Indian jholas for $48 like it’s some ancient artifact 💀. Indian Souvenir Bag”?? Really!? Bro that’s a namkeen wala thaila!Colonize the culture, rename it, overcharge for it, and still have the audacity to be racist to the people who actually.''