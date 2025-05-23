Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari teaser leaked online

The highly anticipated film Param Sundari's teaser featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor was leaked online. It was originally attached to the theatrical screenings of Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf, but it has now been made to social media with reactions from fans.

Param Sundari's teaser receives a wave of reactions from fans

A clip is being widely circulated on X handle in which a glimpse of the couple Sidharth and Janhvi's jodi. The duo look amazing together and has been loved by fans as well. Even before the official release of teaser fans are already pouring love.

Also read: Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt makes stunning debut in a vintage floral gown | Watch

One user wrote, "On sides workout and entry...yaeyy". Another user wrote, "Teaser is so smooth, and looking forward to the new pair". "When is the release date? Can't wait", wrote the third user. The makers are yet to release the teaser and respond to it being leaked online.

Also read: Kantara: Chapter 1 on track for 2025 release, producers dismiss delay rumours

All about Param Sundari

Param Sundar, a upcoming romantic comedy film which is helmed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film will center on a love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. The film will offer fresh pairing and the two will be seen romancing each other for the first time on screen. The cross-cultural romance is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 25, 2025.

Also read: Naandhi fame Vijay Kanakamedala slammed for trolling Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Director responds

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The action-starrer marked Janhvi's debut in Telugu cinema. The film garnered positive reviews and raked in good numbers at the box office.

Also read: 'Good things take time': Samay Raina on bringing back India’s Got Latent

While Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 2024 film Yodha. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action thriller also featured Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in key roles. Despite a stellar cast, the film failed to impress audience and couldn't farewell at the box office.