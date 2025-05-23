Film director Vijay Kanakamedala has landed himself in hot soup after his old post-trolling Tollywood stars and father-son duo Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan surfaced on social media. Netizens have now called out Naandhi's fame and calls for boycotting him are being demanded.

What is the old post all about?

Social media users have dug an old fame from 2011 from Vijay Kanakamedala's Facebook page in which the poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Paa with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's faces morphed on it. The morphed poster read, "written and directed by Allu Aravind". Instead of Paa, the title read Chaa. Although the post has been taken down already, screengrabs and recordings of it have already gone viral within no time.

Also read: Godzilla goes to space?, new BTS pics from Godzilla x Kong: Supernova hint at alien threat

Also read: Kantara: Chapter 1 on track for 2025 release, producers dismiss delay rumours

With the damage already done, fans of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi slammed him for being inappropriate and many have even demanded to boycott him. One user wrote, 'Don't worry nobody will watch this movie anyways". Another user wrote, "BoycottBhairavam". "Can anyone hack a FB account and post a 2011 post? Is that known or possible?", wrote the third user. Post backlash from fans, the director responded by posting a lengthy note on his official X handle.

Also read: 'Good things take time': Samay Raina on bringing back India’s Got Latent

Vijay Kanakamedala on his 2011 post trolling Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi: Without my knowledge...'

Vijay Kanakamdedala took to X and wrote how he has been trolled on social media ever since the trailer of Bhairavam was released on May 18. He said that the Facebook post from 2011 was not his, but it might have been hacked.

He then claimed in the post that he has worked with the Mega heroes in his career and asked why would he alienate Mega fans like that. He further added that he came to the industry like others after watching Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan films. But, netizens didn't buy his explanation and bashed him more. One user wrote, "Cover drive super, but caught out". Another user wrote, "Hack comedy". "Really, hacked, are you kidding me?", wrote the third user.

Also read: Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan shares that Akshay Kumar had tears in his eyes after Paresh Rawal left

For the unversed, Vijay Kanakamedala is best known for the films Naandhi (2011) and Ugram (2023). His next project Bhairavam is slated to release on May 20, 2025. The Telugu action film will star Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohith among others. It is an official remake of the Tamil film Garudan.