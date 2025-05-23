'Good things take time': Samay Raina on bringing back India’s Got Latent

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina recently opened up about the India’s Got Latent controversy. He talked about his regret about the incident and shared that the show would return. He also announced his new comedy tour which will kick off in July.

The India’s Got Latent controversy.

The controversy was the result of comments made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of Samay's comedy show India's Got Latent. This led to an FIR being filed against the hosts of the show, Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay himself for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit conversations during the YouTube show.

Speaking with podcaster Raj Shamani, Samay Raina shared, “There will be highs and lows in one’s life. I realised that you should be bold regardless of what... But there is a limit to the boldness as well.” He even mentioned, "Once something is released, it can't be taken back.”

Raina admits to poor judgment

The comedian also said that he regrets not editing out Ranveer Allahbadia's comments. "Many times, unwanted things stay in life... which we later look back on and regret, thinking 'if only I had cut that out back then’... But it's often too late by then.”

Samay also shared that he had plans to bring back the show, but it will take time. "Only time will tell... And I am not talking about myself. You need to give it some time. Good things take time. Time is the best healer.”

Comeback tour across Europe and UK

Samay Raina had announced his comeback comedy tour recently, which is set to start on June 5th in Köln, Germany and then cover most of Europe, followed by the UK, New Zealand, and conclude on July 20th in Australia.

Speaking about the show he said via Instagram, posting, “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour.”

