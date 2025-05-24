Salman Khan’s Sikander and Nani’s HIT: The Third Case are going to make their OTT debut soon. Sikander was Salman Khan's first collaboration with Ghajini director A.R. Murugadoss. HIT 3 was the third instalment in the popular HIT franchise.

What is Sikander about?

Sikander is a mass action film and follows Sanjay "Sikander" Rajkot, who is on a quest for revenge. The movie also marked the first time Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna had been paired opposite Salman Khan.

The supporting cast of the movie includes Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Kishore, Sanjay Kapoor, Jatin Sarna, Nawab Shah, and Sharman Joshi.

Sikander was released on March 30th, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and ended up underperforming at the box office, grossing just over 176 crores ($20.5 million) worldwide against a budget of 200 crores ($23 million).

What is HIT 3 about?

Each entry in the HIT franchise is a stand-alone movie and focuses on Indian police officers who are members of an elite task force known as the Homicide Investigation Team (HIT), responsible for solving murders and other complex cases that have proven difficult to crack.

Nani plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a police officer in the state of Jammu and Kashmir investigating a series of gruesome murders that puts him on the trail of a sadistic cult. The rest of the cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath.

HIT 3 received positive reviews from audiences and critics and grossed over 114 crores ($13.3 million) worldwide against a 65 crore ($7.5 million) budget, making it the most successful entry in the franchise. The movie's post-credit scene teases a fourth instalment starring Karthi and set in Tamil Nadu.

Where and when to stream

Salman Khan's Sikander will be on Netflix on May 25th, and Nani's HIT: The Third Case will stream on Netflix on May 29th.