/Karnataka Minister warns that all Kamal Haasan films will be banned in the state unless the actor apologises

The controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan's comments about the Kannada language and Thug Life continues to escalate, following the recent announcement by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) that the release of Thug Life would be banned in the state unless the actor issues an apology. Now, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has stated that all Kamal Haasan movies will be banned in the state if he does not comply.

Minister stands firm demands apology

In a statement to the press, Shivaraj Tangadagi said, "I have written a letter. After that, the Film Chamber of Commerce has also taken a good decision and held a press meet yesterday, saying that if he doesn't apologise in two days, his film will be banned. I extend my compliments to the Film Chamber of Commerce as the Minister for Kannada and Culture."

What sparked the controversy

The issue stems from an incident that took place in Chennai during the promotions for Thug Life when Kamal Haasan took to the stage and said, “My life and my family.” He then proceeded to turn to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar and said, "This is my family. That's why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That's why I began my speech by saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included."

Haasan refuses to apologise

Kamal Haasan has refused to apologise and said that he is not new to threats. Back in 2013, the release of his film Vishwaroopam faced a 15-day ban in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, how this will affect the box office of Thug Life remains to be seen. The movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, has a lot of hype surrounding it.

The film boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Silambarasan STR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. Thug Life will be released in all major Indian languages and hit theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025.

