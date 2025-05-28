Kamal Haasan's recent comments regarding the Kannada language have landed the actor in controversy. During a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life, Kamal said, "Kannada was born out of Tamil". The comment has caused backlash in Karnataka, with the state's BJP chief, Vijayendra Yediyurappa, demanding an apology.

Karnataka BJP demands an apology

According to NDTV, the incident took place in Chennai during the promotions for Thug Life when Kamal Haasan took to the stage and said, “My life and my family.” He then proceeded to turn to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar and said, "This is my family. That's why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That's why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included".

Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa demanded an unconditional apology and also accused the actor of insulting Hinduism and hurting religious sentiments for the past few years. Kamal Haasan is yet to respond to the issue.

Thug Life set for June release

The actor's next movie, Thug Life, is gearing up for release in June. The movie reunites Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after nearly four decades. In the movie, Kamal Haasan plays Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, a powerful gangster who was presumed dead and whose reappearance puts him on a collision course with his son.

The film boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Silambarasan STR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. The script for the film was co-written by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. The music for the movie will be composed by two-time Oscar winner A. R. Rahman.

The supporting cast of the movie includes Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Tanikella Bharani. The cinematography will be helmed by Ravi K. Chandran and edited by National Award winner A Sreekar Prasad.

Thug Life will be released in all major Indian languages and hit theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025.

