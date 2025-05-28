Popular TV actor Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer

Popular TV actor Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Calling it an extremely difficult time, Dipika took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and well wishers.

Dipika Kakar has cancer

Opening up about the difficult past few weeks and how a simple hospital visit turned into a life-changing diagnosis, Dipika wrote, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"

The actor is positive and as she continued, "I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika.”

"Keep Me In Your Prayers", she captioned the post.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Dipika’s husband Shoaib spoke at length about her health. He said that the surgery, which was scheduled to be done this week, has been postponed as Dipika hasn't recovered from her flu yet. Dipika added in the video that doctors assured them that she would be cured after the tumour was surgically removed.

Meanwhile, Dipika was recently hospitalised after she suffered from a high fever and pain. Shoaib had spoken about her health on his blog. "Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us," he had said.