Woman trespasses Aditya Roy Kapur’s home in Mumbai, gets arrested

A Dubai-based woman has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly trespassing Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence in Mumbai on the pretext of meeting him.



The woman arrived at Kapur's Bandra home on Monday evening, claiming to deliver clothes and gifts. The house help allowed her entry after she mentioned a scheduled meeting with the 39-year-old actor.

However, when the actor returned and said he did not know the woman, she reportedly tried to approach the actor, but was stopped by his staff. The staff then called the police, and she was detained.

Trespassers at Salman Khan’s home

The incident comes days after a man and a woman were arrested on separate occasion by the Mumbai Police for allegedly attempting to enter actor Salman Khan’s home.



The accused, the police said, made separate attempts to enter Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West) on May 20 and May 21. The man was identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh (23) and the woman, Isha Chhabra (32).



According to the police, Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was initially spotted roaming around Khan’s Galaxy apartment home at around 9:45 am last Tuesday. When a policeman deployed for the actor's security asked him to leave, the accused smashed his mobile phone on the ground in a fit of rage.



That evening, at around 7:15 pm, Singh entered Galaxy Apartments by following a car belonging to a person living in the same building.

"He managed to enter the premises but was caught by the police again. This time, they handed him over to the Bandra police," an officer said. The man later told the police that he wanted to meet the actor, and hence tried to sneak in.