All roads in Mumbai on Tuesday night led to the Gateway of India as celebrated luxury label Vivienne Westwood showcased its first-ever fashion show in India. Bollywood stars, mostly dressed in archival Vivienne Westwood outfits, dominated the front of the show, making the night stylish.

Bollywood stars in attendance at Vivienne Westwood show

The star-studded affair gala, which was set against the backdrop of Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India, saw stars like Kareena Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mira Rajput, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, in attendance. All were dressed to the nines.

Who wore what

Kareena Kapoor Khan raised the glam quotient in a wine off-shoulder gown featuring a thigh-high slit. The gown too was part of the brand’s collection. For the accessories, Kareena opted for diamond rings and statement earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor never disappoints her fans with her fashion sense. At Vivienne Westwood's, she once again unleashed her diva mode as walked the red carpet in an off-shoulder embellished corset top stitched with a thigh-high slit satin skirt and silver heels.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur caught attention in unconventional Afghani pants, a matching blazer, and a satin-striped shirt.

Mira Kapoor also added a tadka of glam to the red carpet with her stunning presence. She looked breathtaking hot in a multi-hued off-shoulder dress.

Actros Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor also attended the fashion show dressed in the brand’s designs.

About Vivienne Westwood India show

The show presented a selection of Spring Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood looks and special archive pieces, alongside a capsule collection of Vivienne Westwood couture looks crafted from handwoven Indian silks, Khadi cotton, and wool, sourced from esteemed textile houses like Khadi India and Aaranya, Gwalior.

In collaboration with the Department of Textiles, Maharashtra, Vivz Fashion School, and HSBC India, the showcase highlighted heritage preservation, and the skilled artisans keeping traditional craftsmanship alive.

(With agency inputs)