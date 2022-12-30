Vivienne Westwood dies, Victoria Beckham, Claudia Schiffer and others pay tribute: 'A talented dame'

As Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday at the age of 81, she left behind a legacy of work that would be hard to replicate. Several Hollywood stars took to social media to pay tributes to the late designer who revolutionised fashion.



Westwood's eponymous fashion house announced her death on social media platforms, saying she died peacefully. The cause of her death was not disclosed.



"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life," the announcement read. "Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."



Celebrity reactions to Westwood's death poured in soon after the news of her death was made public. From Victoria Beckham to Jamie Lee Curtis to Claudia Schiffer - all remembered Westwood and her spunk.



Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wrote on her Instagram story, "The genius of @viviennewestwood, her unique voice will be irreplaceable and will be missed," alongside a picture of the two of them together.



Victoria Beckham posted a picture of the designer and wrote, "I'm so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time. VB."



Jamie Lee Curtis recalled how meeting Westwood and seeing her designs for the first time led her to change her opinion of fashion.

"I was raised in a very conservative household, my stepfather was a Marine and my mother, a good girl and this box of clothes that looked like a pirate would wear them delighted and terrified me. It was avant-garde and punk and dangerous and rebellious, not one of those words that you would apply to me, and yet I gamely tried to wear them," Curtis wrote on Instagram.



"Years later, my hairdresser, @seanjameshair re-introduced me to the love of Westwood and I've been able to watch her magic through him for all of these years. Boy, do I wish I had those clothes today. A true icon. A talented dame," Curtis concluded.