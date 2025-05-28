K-pop girl band BLACKPINK is ready to surprise their fans with a 16-city tour as part of their upcoming Deadline World Tour. This comes after the massive success of their Born Pink World Tour.

The official announcement came from the official handles of YG Entertainment announced Deadline as they revealed that BLACKPINK's official world tour is in the works.

YG Entertainment revealed that it will be a 16-city tour with the tour set to commence in South Korea's Goyang on July 5 and conclude in Hong Kong on January 25.

Here’s a look at all the dates and the cities that BLACKPINK will perform:

- Goyang, South Korea (July 5-6)

- Los Angeles, USA (July 12-13)

- Chicago, USA (July 18)

- Toronto, Canada (July 22-23)

- New York, USA (July 26-27)

- Paris, France (August 2-3)

- Milan, Italy (August 6)

- Barcelona, Spain (August 9)

- London, UK (August 15-16)

- Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 18-19)

- Bangkok, Thailand (October 24–26)

- Jakarta, Indonesia (November 1–2)

- Bulacan, Philippines (November 22–23)

- Singapore (November 29–30)

- Tokyo, Japan (January 16-18, 2026)

- Hong Kong (January 24–25, 2026)

Fans upset that BLACKPINK hasn't released a new album

While the tour has been announced, BLACKPINK’s fans are upset with how unserious YG Entertainment, their agency is, in terms of releasing an album. Most BLACKPINK members have been successful as independent artists – Jennie, Lisa and even Rose has tasted success in individual tours and albums but as a group, BLACKPINK hasn’t released anything new.

BLACKPINK's last studio album, Born Pink, released back in 2022.

Happy with tour dates but upset at the group’s lack of new albums, one user wrote, "YG is the most unserious kpop agency i believe" Another wrote, "WHERE. IS. THE. ALBUM. Stop holding back. Stop testing our patience. Give our girls the comeback they deserve.” Another user wrote, "yg ain't ever followed a deadline lmao"