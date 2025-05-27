Loved The Royals songs? Here's how RUUH and JOH approached music for the show

Music composer duo RUUH and JOH have been capturing the sentiment of their fans with one hit after another. Their latest chartbuster for The Royals, their version of the romantic Bollywood song "Tu Tu Hai Wahi" has found its own fan club. The album for The Royals too has been picking up worldwide. The composer duo who happen to be real-life siblings discuss their approach to music composing and more.

Here are the edited excerpts of the chat:

Q: The Royals is possibly one of the most-watched shows ever since it dropped. It’s music too has been in focus. What was the brief for the show?

A: We were working with the showrunners and a couple of people from the start and they wanted to make music that's never been heard before. Music that is super energetic because a lot of the dance scenes that we wrote music to, are very well choreographed. We only make bangers and that’s the brief we had.

The Royals as a show has a lot of grandeur. It’s big, it's grand and we wanted the show’s music to reflect that because if you watch the show, all you will see is ballroom scenes and massive dance sequences.

Q: What was the mood you wanted to capture with your music in The Royals?

A: I think something that we always go for – we want our music to sound expensive. What we mean is that when you hear it, we want you to get enveloped by the soundscape of what we create and it has this grand feeling to it.

Q: Does it matter who the song or the music will play for?

A: No, not at all. When we make music, all we want is for it to be good and for the actors to enjoy the moment when it plays. In the words of Yash Chopra, films might get consumed one or twice or thrice by people but its music will live on and that's what we aim to do with our music. When we write a song, we look at if it will stay with people beyond the series or film.

Q: What is your best part about composing music for shows on OTT?

A: We are blessed to have been able to work with an amazing team in every project . Be it the Royals, Mismatched, we've always gotten lucky with a really great team.

Q: What's next after this Netflix show?

A: We have a couple of projects that we're working on but I don't think they're announced yet so it'll be difficult for us to talk about a project that's not announced. We are also very passionate about putting out our own music apart from OTT because at the end of the day we're artists too and we have a sound that we want to bring to the world. We've got a song coming out very shortly with Nikita Gandhi and we're very excited about that.

Q: What would be your dream collaboration?

A: JOH - Michael Jackson or Elvis.

RUUH - My dream collaboration would be Hans Zimmer because I feel like he gets what we're doing. He also has a very big sound and if there's a bigger sound than ours then it has to be Hans. So I think that's a collaboration we would like to have at some point.