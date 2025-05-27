American Music Awards 2025: Jennifer Lopez kicked off the awards with double duties – as she played a host to the awards and also performed an extensive six-minute dance number soundtracked to the biggest songs of the last year. She began the night with her own hit “Dance Again” before she went on to perform to songs of other artists.

Jennifer Lopez's stunning performance

Jennifer also danced to Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up,” before transitioning into including Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song,” Bruno Mars and Rosé’s “APT.”, Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help,” Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go!,” Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” among others.

During the middle of her performance, JLo also kissed several of her backup dancers. Videos of the night have now been circulating on the internet.

JLo played host for the night. She told the crowd, “Tonight, the spotlight belongs to you because this is the world’s largest fan voting award show where you decide the winners. And this year, yes, there were more votes than ever before.”

At the American Music Awards, Janet Jackson was honored with the Icon Award. Meanwhile, Rod Stewart was given the lifetime achievement award. The 2025 AMAs marked Stewart’s first time he was on the AMAs stage in over two decades since his last appearance in 2004.

The American Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions. DCP is owned by Penske Media Corporation, The Hollywood Reporter‘s parent company, in a subsidiary joint venture between Penske Media and Eldridge.