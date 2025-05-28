A vision in red! Deepika Padukone stuns at Cartier event in Stockholm as global luxury brand ambassador

Deepika Padukone is not only one of India’s leading actresses but also a global icon, making impactful strides in the world of international luxury. As a pioneer, she has paved the way for Indian representation in the luxury space, becoming the first Indian to front a global luxury brand in 2017. This marked a significant turning point in how international labels perceive Indian talent, inspiring many others to follow suit.

Changing the global luxury narrative

Her appointment was a milestone that signified a shift in the global narrative, placing India firmly in the spotlight of luxury conversations. Over the years, Deepika has become a powerful symbol of cultural authenticity and cinematic brilliance, with her influence extending beyond the silver screen.

Recently, she attended the EN ÉQULIBRE Cartier High Jewellery Event in Stockholm, Sweden. Deepika looked divine in a radiant red outfit, wearing her hair slick and open, adorned with striking high jewellery from Cartier. She was joined at the event by other international personalities, including Zoe Saldaña.

A style icon at global galas

Deepika has been a regular at Cartier’s most exclusive events, including the brand's 25th-anniversary celebration in Abu Dhabi, where she also showcased their exquisite jewels. As Cartier’s first-ever global brand ambassador from India, she continues to set benchmarks with every appearance. Her latest outing at the high-fashion gala in Stockholm has once again captivated fans with her elegance and style.

Leading Indian influence on global fashion

Deepika Padukone’s global appeal is deeply rooted in her cultural pride and cinematic excellence. Her presence at prestigious international events reflects how she continues to break barriers and reshape the global luxury space. As the face of Cartier, she symbolises a new era of Indian influence in international fashion and luxury branding.

