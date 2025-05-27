Harry Potter Series: HBO unveils casting of Harry, Ron and Hermoine

The wait is over Harry Potter fans! The makers of the much-anticipated series Harry Potter have finally unveiled who will be playing the role of Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and Ronald Weasley. Know all the details about the cast.

Who will be playing the role of trio- Harry, Ron and Hermoine ?

As per reports, Harry Potter series showrunner and executive producer Francesa Gardiner and director and executive producer Mark Mylod revealed that the casting directors Lucy Bevan, and Emily Brockmann have done a really good job.

It has been confirmed that newcomers Dominic McLaughlin will be playing Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be playing Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will be playing Ron Weasley. Reportedly, these individuals were chosen out of thousands of candidates. As per reports, more than 30,000 kids had auditioned, undoubtedly three of the biggest TV roles ever.

Soon, Harry Potter fans flooded social media platforms to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Surprisingly solid casting in terms of appearance”. Another user wrote, “They look so cute! Really excited for them to start their journey”. “They all look the part, I hope they give great performances”, wrote the third user.

More details about Harry Potter series

Harry Potter series is written and executive-produced by Gardiner. Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

The series is executively produced by J.K Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO Max had earlier confirmed the cast of 6 members of the casting for the series. The cast includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Papapa Essiedu as Snape, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch. The series will begin filming this summer and is scheduled to release in 2026.