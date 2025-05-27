Shakira experienced a shocking moment while performing for her fans during her global tour. The Grammy winner slipped and fell on stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Several videos from the event which have now gone viral have sparked concern amongst fans.

Shakira's fall on stage goes viral, fans react

In the clip, the Colombian singer can be seen dancing smoothly to her 2001 hit track Whenever, Wherever before suddenly losing her balance and toppling sideways. However, the audience and fans were in awe of how gracefully she returned to complete her performance.



One user wrote, "Did it gracefully and kept it classy". Another user wrote, "Sickening recovery and falling with style". "Shakira fell, served floor work, and kept it moving, the stage belongs to her", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "The recovery was cool though".

Shakira even shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, "Because no one is saved from the falls". Ever since her tour began, Shakira has dealt with a few obstacles including an illness that forced her to cancel a show in Peru.

All about Shakira's ongoing tour

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is the seventh ongoing tour by the singer Shakira, which is in support of her 12th studio album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. It commenced on February 11 this year at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. It will conclude on November 16 this year at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.

Shakira has had a significant impact on music and popularized Hispanophone music on a global level. She has given several hits including Waka Waka, Hips Don't Lie, Can't Remember You, Beautiful Liar, Chantaje, She Wolf, and Loca among others. She is a recipient of several accolades including Grammy awards, Latin Grammy, and Song of the Year awards.