$200,000 within 7 days: Australian actress wants to freeze 13-year-old son's dead body for future revival

An Australian actress has tragically lost her son, who took his own life because of bullying. Clare McCann does not want to let him go and is now trying to raise $200,000 to preserve his body in a cryogenic chamber. She faces a tight deadline since she needs the money within seven days if she hopes to have her son's body preserved in hopes of reviving him in the future.

McCann told her fans on Instagram Sunday (May 25) that her 13-year-old son Atreyu took his life last Friday after “months of relentless bullying.” The post also carried a fundraising link to collect money to cryopreserve his body.

The post read that the mother is "urgently raising $200,000 to cryogenically preserve his body within the next 7 days — or the opportunity for him to live again will be lost forever."

The GoFundMe page has only managed to raise $2,260 so far.

Clare McCann will use the money for “immediate cryopreservation” of her son's body

“It’s with shattered hearts that we share the passing of my beautiful son, Atreyu McCann. He was the brightest light in my world — kind, creative, and endlessly loved,” McCann wrote on Instagram.

She will use the money for "immediate cryopreservation and legal transportation, required medical and legal services for the procedure”. It will also be used to open “a trust in (Atreyu’s) name to protect his legacy." Any extra funds will go towards anti-bullying education and reform.

She says this is what her son wanted, and she is trying to fulfil his wish. “All I really need to say is how much I really need these funds to give my son what he wanted,” McCann told news.com.au.

The actress talked about the circumstances that led to the decision to cryopreserve his body.

She said that about six or seven years back, the two of them talked about death and the afterlife. McCann told her son about the scientific technology, or cryonic, that lets one save their loved one's body so they could be revived years later when science reaches that point in time.

She said that they wanted to do it together, but now that he is gone, "he deserves a second chance to live the life he wanted."

“We would talk about maybe we would be revived in a future so far ahead that humans have the ability to swim under water with extended breathing with the dolphins and the whales, or fly, or live on another planet … we would talk and dream about so much.”

Australia's first cryogenic facility to preserve the dead opened in Holbrook last year. A man in his 80s became the first to be preserved for future resurrection by Southern Cyronics.

Bullying at Sydney school

Meanwhile, McCann slammed a Sydney school for failing to protect her child despite being repeatedly told about the bullying problem. “He was just 13. He deserved a future. If the school and government had acted when I asked, he might still be alive,” McCann told news.com.au.

She also reached out to the Department of Education, and Children’s Services, and told them about the medical information and a confirmed PTSD diagnosis. No one helped her, she says.