Top Gun 3: Christopher McQuarrie has already locked in the script for the film

Top Gun Maverick writer-producer Christopher McQuarrie just shared an update on Top Gun 3 and we can’t keep calm. Christopher recently appeared on the recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast where he told host Josh Horowitz that he has sort of locked in the script for the next film in the franchise.

Top Gun 3 script is final

The next Top Gun film, the third one is “already in the bag” as he had some crazy ideas for the Tom Cruise starrer which has always enjoyed success at the box office. It’s one the films that Tom has been a part of since the start and his fans look forward to every few years.

He told the host, “It’s already in the bag” when he was questioned whether finalising the script was harder this time.

The Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning director said, “Yeah, I already know what it is” when asked if it was finalised.

He added, “It wasn’t hard. I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ and Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, ‘Mhm actually,’ and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it’s not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack.”

He continued, “It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start [to think] why these movies are made the way they are. It’s not the action, it’s not even the level of or intensity of or the scope and scale of the action [or] the engineering around the action, it’s none of those things — it’s the emotion.”

Christopher McQuarrie said that the film is all about “getting to that place” and “finding the right emotional balance,” which is what he and Cruise were focused on, making sure audiences “feel affinity” for the lead character.