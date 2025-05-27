Here are some things Cynthia Nixon aka Miranda doesn't like about Sex and the City show

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon is to date known for her iconic role as Miranda in the show about four female best friends as they go through career breakthroughs, love, relationships and more while always being each other’s biggest supporters.

Sex and the City show was a cultural phenomenon

Speaking about the phenomenon that Sex and the City show was, Cynthia told Grazia about things that she would change in the show, for it to keep up to today’s changing times. Cynthia played Miranda Hobbes on the beloved series. She said that she feels 90% of the show was “still pretty great” but feels "certain things have really not aged well."

Sex and the City ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004.

She said, "It was always very difficult being on a show that was so white. I always hated that. When we would raise it, we were told this is Candace Bushnell’s [the writer of the newspaper column and 1996 book on which the show is based] world and it's a very white world. 'I’m like, OK…,'”

Cynthia Nixon, who is married to wife Christine Marinoni, also said that "some of the trans stuff, some of the gay stuff was a little cringy to look at."

But regardless of its flaws, the show will always feel "revolutionary" for the actress as she called it "a feminist show – it’s always been a feminist show."

"Its central message was unheard of: 'You can be a woman, you can have a lot of sex with a lot of different people. It didn’t make you a slut and it didn’t mean you were using sex to get something. You were having sex – because you enjoyed having sex!' " she said.

Sex and the City then had movies based on the show which released in 2008 and then in 2010. It’s found new life with a spinoff called And Just Like That which premiered in December 2021. Following a successful season 2, the show was greenlit for a third season, which premieres May 29.