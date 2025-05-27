Peacemaker: John Cena and James Gunn tease new opening dance number for Season 2

One of the fan-favourite things from the first season of Peacemaker was the fun dance number that the whole cast of the show took part in for the show's opening credits. Ahead of season two's release, John Cena and James Gunn have confirmed that it will return, albeit with new moves and a new song.

James Gunn says new cast means new choreography

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn said that since they killed off most of the cast in season one and they wanted to include the new additions to the cast, we will be getting a new performance. "We killed everyone in the season, so we kind of had to. Everyone died!" Gunn said.

He continued, "Also, we have a lot of new cast members, Tim Meadows is Langston Fleury, Sol Rodriguez is Sasha Bordeaux, and Michael Rooker's in the cast, Judomaster is a bigger character this time, so I knew that I needed to do a new dance."

John Cena chimed in saying, "This time around, everybody looked at it through a different lens, knowing how much the audience enjoyed the first one. [We knew] this is going to be a cornerstone of the show, so let's dive in. Everyone gave their best in season 1, but I just think people now know the importance of it and hopefully it shines through in season 2."

Season two returns in August 2025

Peacemaker is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad and focuses on mercenary Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker (John Cena). In the first season, Smith and his squad attempt to stop an alien invasion. The show was both a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform.

The main cast of Peacemaker season 2 includes John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, and Sol Rodríguez.

Peacemaker season two will premiere on HBO Max in August 2025.