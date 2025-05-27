After Coolie, Nagarjuna in talks to team up with Rajinikanth again for Jailer 2

Nagarjuna will be playing a major role alongside Rajinikanth in the upcoming action thriller Coolie and, according to a new report, the actor is in talks to join the growing star cast of Jailer 2. Jailer 2 is currently in production and has an ensemble star cast that is rumoured to include Shiva Rajkumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Mohanlal.

Nagarjuna has some heavy hitters in his lineup

Along with Coolie, Nagarjuna will also be starring alongside Dhanush in the upcoming social thriller Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and expected to be released worldwide this June. No doubt fans are hyped since news broke about Jailer 2, and hopefully, we will get an official announcement soon.

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was a major hit for Rajinikanth and earned a whopping ₹650 crores ($75.8 million) at the global box office. The story follows "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer, who is trying to rescue his kidnapped son.

Two big-budget spectacles gear up for release

The filming for the movie began in March 2025 and is expected to wrap in December. The cinematography for the film will be helmed by Vijay Kartik Kannan, editing by R. Nirmal, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer 2 does not have an official release date but is expected to hit the big screen in 2027.

As for Coolie, the movie is currently in post-production and will release this August.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is a crime thriller that deals with gold smuggling. The movie will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who will make a cameo in the film.

The movie also boasts an impressive supporting cast that includes Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Additionally, Pooja Hegde is confirmed to have a cameo in the film.

Coolie has a reported budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, and will be hitting the big screen across the globe on August 14, 2025.

