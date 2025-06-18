/All the Alien movies ranked from worst to best

From deep-space horror to philosophical sci-fi epics, the Alien franchise has spanned decades, genres, and directors.
Despite an ambitious concept and a solid cast, this entry felt tonally jarring and far removed from the grounded terror of its predecessors.
David Fincher’s troubled debut had production issues that overshadowed its bleak story.
Ridley Scott’s return to the universe is visually stunning and filled with ambitious ideas about creation, but the lack of direct Alien action left fans frustrated.
This follow-up to Prometheus tried to balance philosophy and horror with mixed results.
The movie helped revitalise the franchise and took it back to the original's horror roots.
The one that started it all. A masterclass in suspense and design, Ridley Scott’s original introduced the Xenomorph and redefined sci-fi horror.
James Cameron took the franchise in an action-heavy direction, and it worked brilliantly. The movie remains one of the best sequels ever made.