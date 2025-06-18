LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /All the Alien movies ranked from worst to best

All the Alien movies ranked from worst to best

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 22:30 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 22:30 IST

From deep-space horror to philosophical sci-fi epics, the Alien franchise has spanned decades, genres, and directors.

All the Alien movies ranked from worst to best
1 / 8
(Photograph:WION Web Team)

All the Alien movies ranked from worst to best

From deep-space horror to philosophical sci-fi epics, the Alien franchise has spanned decades, genres, and directors. Here's how each film stacks up, from least to most iconic.

7. Alien: Resurrection (1997)
2 / 8
(Photograph:X)

7. Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Despite an ambitious concept and a solid cast, this entry felt tonally jarring and far removed from the grounded terror of its predecessors.

6. Alien³ (1992)
3 / 8
(Photograph:X)

6. Alien³ (1992)

David Fincher’s troubled debut had production issues that overshadowed its bleak story.

5. Prometheus (2012)
4 / 8
(Photograph:X)

5. Prometheus (2012)

Ridley Scott’s return to the universe is visually stunning and filled with ambitious ideas about creation, but the lack of direct Alien action left fans frustrated.

4. Alien: Covenant (2017)
5 / 8
(Photograph:X)

4. Alien: Covenant (2017)

This follow-up to Prometheus tried to balance philosophy and horror with mixed results.

3. Alien: Romulus (2024)
6 / 8
(Photograph:X)

3. Alien: Romulus (2024)

The movie helped revitalise the franchise and took it back to the original's horror roots.

2. Alien (1979)
7 / 8
(Photograph:X)

2. Alien (1979)

The one that started it all. A masterclass in suspense and design, Ridley Scott’s original introduced the Xenomorph and redefined sci-fi horror.

1. Aliens (1986)
8 / 8
(Photograph:X)

1. Aliens (1986)

James Cameron took the franchise in an action-heavy direction, and it worked brilliantly. The movie remains one of the best sequels ever made.

Trending Photo

Labs to DNA samples: Images show extent of damage to Israel's Weizmann Institute after Iran's attack, Netanyahu visits site
5

Labs to DNA samples: Images show extent of damage to Israel's Weizmann Institute after Iran's attack, Netanyahu visits site

7 Underrated parody movies you probably haven’t seen, but should
8

7 Underrated parody movies you probably haven’t seen, but should

International Yoga Day 2025: 5 simple yoga poses for beginners
7

International Yoga Day 2025: 5 simple yoga poses for beginners

International Day of Yoga 2025: 5 Simple Desk Yoga Poses to Relieve Office Stress
5

International Day of Yoga 2025: 5 Simple Desk Yoga Poses to Relieve Office Stress

International Yoga Day 2025: What is Yoga Sangam and how to join events across India
7

International Yoga Day 2025: What is Yoga Sangam and how to join events across India