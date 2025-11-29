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How does an S-400 missile compare with a cruise missile?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 24:26 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 24:26 IST

The S-400 interceptor uses Mach 14 speed, solid rockets, and radar homing to shred aerial threats with fragmentation warheads. In contrast, cruise missiles use slower jet engines and terrain-following navigation to bomb stationary ground targets.

The Defender vs The Attacker
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The Defender vs The Attacker

The fundamental difference lies in their operational purpose. The Russian S-400 Triumf fires surface-to-air interceptor missiles designed purely to destroy other flying objects, whereas a cruise missile is an offensive strike weapon built to bomb ground targets.

Mach 14 vs Subsonic Cruising
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Mach 14 vs Subsonic Cruising

Because the S-400 must catch fleeing fighter jets, its 40N6E interceptors accelerate to a staggering Mach 14, or roughly 17,000 kilometres per hour. In contrast, most long-range cruise missiles travel at slower subsonic speeds of around 800 kilometres per hour to conserve fuel.

Rocket Motors vs Jet Engines
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Rocket Motors vs Jet Engines

To achieve instant acceleration, S-400 missiles rely on highly volatile solid-fuel rocket motors that burn out in seconds. Cruise missiles operate more like unmanned aircraft, using air-breathing turbofan jet engines to fly continuously for thousands of kilometres.

Stratosphere vs Terrain Hugging
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Stratosphere vs Terrain Hugging

An S-400 missile typically blasts into the thin air of the stratosphere to eliminate atmospheric drag before diving onto its target. Conversely, a cruise missile aggressively hugs the Earth's surface, flying as low as 30 metres to successfully hide below enemy radar horizons.

Radar Homing vs Terrain Mapping
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Radar Homing vs Terrain Mapping

To secure a kill, the USD 1.25 billion S-400 system beams real-time radio updates to its missile before internal active radar seekers take over. Cruise missiles navigate entirely independently using satellite GPS and advanced terrain-following systems to accurately strike stationary coordinates.

Fragmentation vs Heavy Explosives
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Fragmentation vs Heavy Explosives

S-400 interceptors carry directional fragmentation warheads designed to explode violently near a target, shredding the aircraft with a massive cloud of high-velocity shrapnel. Cruise missiles carry dense, high-explosive payloads weighing up to 1,000 kilogrammes to completely obliterate concrete bunkers and infrastructure.

The Ultimate Predator
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The Ultimate Predator

Ultimately, these two distinct technologies are designed to fight one another in modern combat. The S-400's primary tactical role is to rapidly detect, track, and obliterate incoming cruise missiles before they can successfully deliver their devastating payloads.

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