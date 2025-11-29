/How does an S-400 missile compare with a cruise missile?

The S-400 interceptor uses Mach 14 speed, solid rockets, and radar homing to shred aerial threats with fragmentation warheads. In contrast, cruise missiles use slower jet engines and terrain-following navigation to bomb stationary ground targets.
The fundamental difference lies in their operational purpose. The Russian S-400 Triumf fires surface-to-air interceptor missiles designed purely to destroy other flying objects, whereas a cruise missile is an offensive strike weapon built to bomb ground targets.
Because the S-400 must catch fleeing fighter jets, its 40N6E interceptors accelerate to a staggering Mach 14, or roughly 17,000 kilometres per hour. In contrast, most long-range cruise missiles travel at slower subsonic speeds of around 800 kilometres per hour to conserve fuel.
To achieve instant acceleration, S-400 missiles rely on highly volatile solid-fuel rocket motors that burn out in seconds. Cruise missiles operate more like unmanned aircraft, using air-breathing turbofan jet engines to fly continuously for thousands of kilometres.
An S-400 missile typically blasts into the thin air of the stratosphere to eliminate atmospheric drag before diving onto its target. Conversely, a cruise missile aggressively hugs the Earth's surface, flying as low as 30 metres to successfully hide below enemy radar horizons.
To secure a kill, the USD 1.25 billion S-400 system beams real-time radio updates to its missile before internal active radar seekers take over. Cruise missiles navigate entirely independently using satellite GPS and advanced terrain-following systems to accurately strike stationary coordinates.
S-400 interceptors carry directional fragmentation warheads designed to explode violently near a target, shredding the aircraft with a massive cloud of high-velocity shrapnel. Cruise missiles carry dense, high-explosive payloads weighing up to 1,000 kilogrammes to completely obliterate concrete bunkers and infrastructure.
Ultimately, these two distinct technologies are designed to fight one another in modern combat. The S-400's primary tactical role is to rapidly detect, track, and obliterate incoming cruise missiles before they can successfully deliver their devastating payloads.