Superman: Rachel Brosnahan backs superhero genre, questions actors who complain after joining franchises

Actress Rachel Brosnahan, who will be playing Lois Lane in director James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie, came to the defence of the superhero genre and questioned actors who sign on to such projects and then complain about them later.

Rachel Brosnahan takes aim at complaining actors

Speaking with Interview Magazine, Rachel Brosnahan shared her thoughts, saying, "I don’t know why people say yes [to a project] only to then turn around and complain about it. Look, I don’t want to shit on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them. Do it or don’t do it, and then stand by it."

When asked if she would return for a Superman sequel, she replied, "Yeah, I’d come back. We had a great time. There’s also so many people in this cast who I didn’t get to work with."

New 'Lois vs. Superman' promo

Speaking of Superman, DC released an extended look at a scene from the trailer for the movie that focuses on Lois Lane and Superman arguing over the Man of Steel's involvement in global events without approval from any of the world's governments.

What is Superman about?

The film focuses on Superman's third year in Metropolis as he juggles life as reporter Clark Kent and the iconic superhero. The cast includes David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The supporting cast includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Early box office projections for the film suggest it will have a strong opening weekend, with estimates ranging between $154–175 million from the US markets. If the movie can pull this off, it would mark the best opening for a Superman film ever.

Superman is set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.