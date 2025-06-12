Superman becomes the best first-day advance ticket seller of 2025 beating Fantastic Four: First Steps

James Gunn's Superman is off to a great start; the movie has become the best first-day advance ticket seller of 2025 on Fandango, beating out the MCU's Fantastic Four: First Steps. What took Superman to the top was Amazon offering its Prime members the chance to watch the movie three days before the rest of the world.

Strong box office projections

Early box office projections for the film suggest it will have a strong opening weekend, with estimates ranging between $154–175 million from the US markets. If the movie can pull this off, it would mark the best opening for a Superman film ever.

The movie will focus on the Man of Steel's third year in Metropolis as he tries to balance his life as reporter Clark Kent and Superman. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

A new era for DC begins

Speaking about the movie, James Gunn said, "We’re in an alternate reality where superheroes have existed for 300 years, and now we’re just picking up on the story of one particular superhero three years after he comes on the scene, who happens to be the most powerful metahuman of all time."

Additionally, the movie will introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific. The supporting cast includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Early internal test screenings for the film were positive, with many comparing it to James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and praising David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic superhero.

The DCU has three other projects lined up: the second season of Peacemaker, followed by Lanterns, a show that focuses on Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart, and finally Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is set to premiere worldwide on 11 July 2025.