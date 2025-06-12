Published: Jun 12, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 16:45 IST
Superman takes flight: 6 animated films that do the Man of Steel justice
Superman has soared through the pages of comic books and onto the big screen for decades, but some of his most compelling adventures are in animated form. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering the Man of Steel, these must-watch animated films showcase why Superman remains beloved.
All-Star Superman
After an overdose of solar radiation, Superman realises that he is dying and chooses to spend his last days serving humanity. The movie is a brilliant showcase of the hero's humanity.
Superman vs. The Elite
Superman faces off against a new group of antiheroes who believe that the ends justify the means and call into question his sense of morality like never before.
The Death of Superman
The movie is an adaptation of Superman's epic battle with the powerful creature called Doomsday.
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
A fresh take on Superman's origin story, the movie is a perfect starting point for new fans.
Superman: Unbound
A thought-provoking and engaging movie that follows Superman battling it out with his most infamous foe, Brainiac.
Superman: Red Son
A fantastic "What if" storyline that explores the global consequences of Superman's spacecraft crash-landing in the Soviet Union instead of America.