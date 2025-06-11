Superman director James Gunn shares an update on the DCU's Justice League

DC Studios' co-head James Gunn shared an update on the status of the DCU's Justice League. Gunn is currently promoting the release of the upcoming Superman movie, which makes its big-screen debut this July, and was asked about DC's iconic superhero team. He teased that the team is still a long way from making its debut in the DCU.

Justice League is still a long way off

Gunn had announced that the first chapter of the DCU will be called Gods and Monsters and will eventually set up the Justice League. We already have confirmation of a Batman and Wonder Woman movie, so when asked about it in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, he teased, "The most important thing is the specific stories, but there is also a much bigger story that we're telling that will take a little bit longer to tell. That's sort of where my next couple of things are going to be. Of course, of course."

"But there is no Justice League in this world... not yet," he added. So it will be a while before fans can see the League in action. Meanwhile, from the trailers of Superman and Peacemaker season two, we know that superhero teams do exist in the DCU, but they are owned by billionaires Maxwell Lord and Lex Luthor.

Superman will set the tone for the DCU

The upcoming Superman movie will focus on the Man of Steel's first year in Metropolis as he tries to balance his life as reporter Clark Kent and Superman. The movie stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Early box office projections for the film believe that it will have a strong opening weekend, expecting it to gross somewhere between $154–175 million from the US markets. If the movie can pull this off, then it would be the best opening for a Superman film ever.

Superman is set to premiere worldwide on 11 July 2025.

