/10 powerful movies to watch this Juneteenth

Celebrated on June 19th, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally informed of their freedom. To honour the spirit of freedom, reflection, and Black resilience, here are six powerful films that explore African American history and legacy.
Ava DuVernay’s gripping documentary explores the legacy of slavery through the lens of mass incarceration and the U.S. criminal justice system.
A stirring retelling of the 1965 voting rights marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that helped change the course of American history.
A biopic on the life of Harriet Tubman, one of the most courageous figures in the fight against slavery.
This emotional Civil War drama tells the story of the first all-Black volunteer regiment in the Union Army.
A touching story about a former pageant winner hoping her daughter will win the Miss Juneteenth crown and forge a better future.
A powerful story of resilience, and identity, based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer-winning novel.
A brilliant biopic chronicling the life and legacy of one of the most influential figures in civil rights history.
Based on true events, the movie follows lawyer Bryan Stevenson in his real-life fight for justice in a deeply biased legal system.
An inspiring true story of a debate team from a Black college that challenged Harvard and racial norms in 1930s America.
This historical drama recounts the true story of a group of enslaved Africans who fought for their freedom after revolting aboard the slave ship La Amistad.