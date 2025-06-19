Three Khans! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attend Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par screening

All three Khans together! As a surprise, Shah Rukh Khan attended the special screening of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Pe on Thursday (June 19) in Mumbai. However, Salman Khan's unexpected entry added extra glitter to the event. Just a day before the release, Aamir hosted a screening of his latest movie, which was attended by the whole cast, crew, and industry stars.



Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at Sitaare Zameen Pe Screening



It’s a rare occasion when the three Khans of the industry come together, and to the delight of fans, it happened today. Shah Rukh and Salman stepped out in the city to support Aamir and his team just a day before the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.



SRK, who had previously met the cast of the movie, entered the venue and shared a warm hug with his friend Aamir, followed by a heartfelt interaction with the cast. He greeted the actors with a broad smile before striking his signature pose with the cast, who were enthralled after meeting the superstar.

Dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jacket, jeans, and a matching beanie, Shah Rukh was seen engaging with actors Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, and Aayush Bhansali, among others. In a viral clip, Shah Rukh is seen having a fun interaction with the cast while Aamir stands behind, patiently watching with a smile.

Salman also stepped out to cheer for his friend. In the viral clips, both the Khans were seen greeting each other warmly as they posed for the shutterbugs. Apart from Salman and Shah Rukh, many Bollywood superstars, including Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Jeetendra, among others, attended the screening.

Aamir arrived at the event with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. The couple happily posed for the pictures. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par marks Aamir's return to the theatres after three long years. The movie is a sequel to Khan's critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

