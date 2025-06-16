/Aamir Khan reacts to his photo with Turkish President Erdogan: ‘Turkey did a very wrong thing’

India’s relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan recently suffered due to Ankara and Baku backing Islamabad and condemning India’s recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Amid anti-Turkey sentiments in the country post Operation Sindoor, actor Aamir Khan has clarified his stand and addressed an old photo of him posing with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan.



Trolls recently targeted the actor for his meeting with the state head of the country, which supported Pakistan in its recent attack on India.



‘Turkey did a very wrong thing’



While speaking to India TV recently, Aamir clarified that the photos were taken at a time when Indian government had helped Turkey after the country faced huge losses due to an earthquake.



“Turkey did a very wrong thing, and every Indian has been hurt by that. A few years ago, there was an earthquake in Turkey. The Indian government was the first to help them then. At that time, even our government didn’t know, just like I didn’t when I went to meet Erdogan, that they’d do this to us seven years later. We extended our hand in friendship and helped them during a crisis, and this is what they do to us?”



Aamir clarified that his photo of the President was from his visit to Turkey in 2017. “Our government was also supporting Turkey at that time,” argued Aamir. He claimed that a photo with Turkey’s first lady Emine Erdogan, which is believed to be from his visit to the country in 2020 during the filming of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, in fact dates even before 2017.



‘I’m an ambassador of the country’



“As a celebrity and actor, I’m an ambassador of the country when I visit another nation. So if someone invites me for a tea, saying no doesn’t feel right,” explained Aamir.



The actor supported the Indians’ call for a boycott of Turkey. He added, “They did a very right thing. We shouldn’t support Turkey at all. They’re supporting Pakistan during our conflict despite us having helped them. How is that fair?”

Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which co-stars Genelia Deshmukh. The film is scheduled to release on June 20.