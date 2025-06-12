/'Not a remake?' Internet trolls Aamir Khan as he calls Shah Rukh Khan's Swades 'boring'

Aamir Khan’s latest comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s film Swades has left the internet divided. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades released in 2004 and had SRK playing Mohan Bhargav, a NASA scientist whose visit to his ancestral home in India, changes his perspective and helps him bring change to his native place. The film is considered one of the best films in SRK’s rich repertoire. However, Aamir, in a recent interview, revealed that Gowariker had narrated the story to him, and he had found it boring.

What Aamir Khan said about Swades

In a recent chat with Zoom, while promoting his upcoming filmSitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan revealed why he didn’t reunite with Ashutosh Gowariker forSwadesafter working with him inLagaan(2001). Aamir shared, “Why I said no to Swades? Mujhe bohot boring lagi thi.(I found it very boring).”



Khan revealed that Gowariker had told him the story ofSwades, which was titled ‘Kaveri Amma’ at the time, when they were shooting forLagaanand Aamir had initially liked it. But after completingLagaanwhen he heard the 3 hour narration ofSwades, Aamir told the filmmaker that he found it boring.



Aamir stated that while the thought behind the film was noble, the way it was told was boring. Aamir went on to share, “Actually, maine abhi tak film dekhi nahi hai, Swades. Toh shayad usne correct kiya hoga, achhi bani hogi, I don't know. Aur logo ko Shah Rukh ka kaam khaas pasand aaya tha usme, maine yeh note kiya tha.(Actually, I still haven’t watched Swades. He must have made it well, I don’t know. And I know that people loved Shah Rukh in the film.)

Netizens react



Many on the internet were not happy with Aamir’s statement. The comment led to massive trolling, with some accusing Aamir of being bitter about rejecting the project. Some even took a dig at him for making remakes.

One user wrote, “I have watched swades 3-4 times on tv. Every Independence Day, they used to telecast it. One of the best movie of srk. Hit movie kahi se copied hoti toh mamu kar lete,(had the script been copied, he would have done it)” whereas another asked, “Kyunki script original thi?(because the script was original?)”



A comment read, “Isko Oscar worthy film banani hai. Aur phir LSC, Ghajini aur Dhoom jaisi remake banata hai.(He wants to make Oscar-worthy films. And then make remakes like Laal Singh Chaddha, Ghajini, and Dhoom) Swadesh was one Oscar-worthy film, even more so than Lagaan any day.”



Another person said, “He was a bitter person, he is a bitter person, he will be a bitter person. And apparently, Thugs, Dhoom 3, Mela, Mann, Mangal Pandey, Dhobi Ghaat, Baazi, Love Love Love, Tum Mere Ho, Talaash are all movies that were more entertaining.”