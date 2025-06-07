/Raj Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar surprise the stars of Sitaare Zameen Par at Aamir Khan’s home

The spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par has already built strong anticipation. With the trailer creating a buzz, Aamir Khan hosted a special musical night at his residence to celebrate the film and its young debutants. What made the evening even more memorable was the unexpected arrival of prominent figures like Raj Thackeray and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali.

A star-studded musical celebration at Aamir Khan’s home

The event was attended by the film’s cast, their families, friends, and numerous celebrities. The ten talented debutants of the film were seen posing for photos with Ranbir Kapoor. However, the highlight of the night came when Raj Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar surprised the youngsters by joining the celebration. They were later joined by Aamir Khan himself and director R. S. Prasanna. Other guests included comedian Kapil

Sharma and the acclaimed music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Introducing the ten new talents behind Sitaare Zameen Par

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film proudly launches ten new stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for the path-breaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, this project marks a significant collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions.

Sitaare Zameen Par gears up for release

Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead alongside the ten debutants. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka also serving as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film is set for a theatrical release on 20th June 2025.