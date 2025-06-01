/Will Mahabharat be Aamir Khan's last film? Actor says, 'I have nothing...'

Aamir Khan, known as the 'perfectionist' in Bollywood made his debut in acting in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973 and since then there has been no looking back. The actor who has given several hits, recently hinted at retirement which might be after his anticipated project Mahabharat.

Will Aamir Khan retire from the film industry? The actor's cryptic statement raised eyebrows

In an interaction with Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan hinted in the podcast that the most anticipated magnum opus Mahabharat might be his last project in Bollywood. Explaining the film, he said, "It's layered, it has emotion, it has scale, everything you find in the world, you will find in Mahabharat...Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do".

Aamir Khan further stated "I cannot do anything after this, as the material of this film is going to be like that. I hope that I die with my shoes on, but since you are asking, this is the one thing I can think of. Perhaps after this, I will feel that I don't need to do anything else".

Fans too had their fair share of opinion in regards to Aamir Khan's cryptic statement. One user wrote, "All 50+ heroes can save Bollywood by retiring. Let the young ones get roles". Another user wrote, "Nope. High achievers don't easily quit. Be it movies, sports, or business. They just regroup, analyze what went wrong and make changes". "I don't think he needs to retire. Success and failure are both parts of life", wrote the third user.

What's next for Aamir Khan?

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he will play the role of a disgraced basketball coach who is ordered to train a team of people on the spectrum by the court after he is arrested for drunk driving.

Helmed by R.S. Prasanna, the film will also star Genelia Deshmukh and is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 20, 2025. The cinematography is done by G Srinivas Reddy, editing by Charu Shree Roy and the music is composed by trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The project was officially announced in October 2023 and filming officially began in February 2024. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Directed R.S Prasanna is known for his work on Kalyana Samayal Saadham and Subh Mangal Saavdhan. Sitaare Zameen Par is remake of Spanish film Champions.