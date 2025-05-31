/Ahead of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life release, Tamil Nadu reduces ticket prices; Key details

Kamal Haasan's upcoming starrer Thug Life, scheduled to release on June 5 this year might have a chance of gaining profit in Tamil Nadu after the government has decided to slash the prices of movie tickets. This move comes after the veteran actor had appealed citing the struggles in the film industry.

Key details of Tamil Nadu reducing prices of movie tickets

Film Employees Federation of South India has expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Minister for Tamil Development and Information Thiru MP Saminathan.

As per the reduced rates for new Tamil Films, a local body tax of 4 %will be given which was earlier at 8.6%. The move is expected that ticket reduced might get in more number of people at cinemas. Moreover, this would also make changes to the ticket pricing and the profit margin for stakeholders as well.

Why Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life won't release in Karnataka?

Recently, at the audio launch of Thug Life, Kamal Haasan made a statement, 'Kannada is born out of Tamil, which has caused widespread backlash and disappointment with many demanding an apology from the star.

The KFCC representative told to media that they had decided to ban the film. The film body member also expressed support and solidarity with Rakshana Vedika and other pro-Kannada organisations for their demands. However, Kamal Haasan had said that his remarks were made out of love.

Following the complaint, the film chamber gave the actor 24 hours to apologize and announced that the film would be banned if he failed to tender an apology. For the unversed, Thug Life is about Kamal Haasan's early days as a gangster, his strong bond with his son, and how they eventually turn on each other. The film boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Silambarasan STR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal.

The script for the film was co-written by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. The music for the movie will be composed by two-time Oscar winner A. R. Rahman. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam last worked together on the critically acclaimed 1984 gangster drama Nayakan. The movie won three National Awards, including Best Actor for Kamal Haasan.

