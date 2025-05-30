Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life will NOT release in Karnataka amid Kannada-Tamil language row

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life, which is scheduled to release on June 5 across the country, will not be released in Karnataka.The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), on Friday, announced its move objecting to the controversial remark made by the veteran star on the Kannada language. At the audio launch of Thug Life last week, Kamal Haasan said that 'Kannada is born out of Tamil', which caused widespread backlash with many demanding an apology from the actor.

Thug Life banned in Karnataka

According to an ANI report, Sa Ra Govindu, a representative of KFCC, told the media that they have decided to ban the film. The film body member also expressed their solidarity with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other pro-Kannada organisations for their demands.

Earlier, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike filed a complaint against Kamal Haasan for hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas with his statement.





Following the complaint, the film chamber gave the actor 24 hours to apologise and announced that the film would be banned if he failed to tender an apology.





Govindu told the media, "When there is pressure, I have to do. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were present; whatever they say, we should do it. Even they would speak about it. Definitely, there is no 'Sorry' term being specified anywhere by Kamal Haasan. We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) will stand with Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations."



‘I will not apologise’



On Friday, Kamal Haasan reacted to the controversy, stating that he won’t apologise for his remarks.

"I've been threatened before. If I'm wrong, I'll apologise. If I'm not, I won't. This is my lifestyle, please don't tamper with it."



The controversy began a day after the actor was named as the candidate for the Rajya Sabha by DMK. The party allocated one out of its four seats in the Upper House to Haasan’s political party, Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM).

‘Said out of love’

Earlier this week, Haasan said that his remarks were made out of love and insisted that "love will never apologise."



Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Haasan said those creating controversy over his statements were "confusing the issue." He added, "What I said, was said out of love. And a lot of historians have taught me language history and I did not mean anything."



He further described Tamil Nadu as a "rare state" that has always been welcoming to people from various backgrounds. "And, let me tell you, Tamil Nadu is a place which has been open. I don't say there is no other state like this. But a very rare state where a Menon (MG Ramachandran) has been our Chief Minister...a Reddy (Omandur Ramasamy Reddiyar) has been our chief minister, a Tamil (M Karunanidhi) has been our chief minister and then a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our CM, from Mandya," the actor said, apparently referring to the late Jayalalithaa as the Kannadiga Iyengar.



What is the controversy about?



Kamal Haasan and his movieThug Lifesparked controversy in Karnataka after he reportedly said that "Kannada is born out of Tamil" at a Chennai event.



This led to protests outside the INOX cinema hall in Belagavi, Karnataka, organised by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike group, which expressed anger and demanded an apology from the actor.



The ruling Congress party stated that Haasan was unaware of the greatness of Kannada, while the BJP demanded an apology from the actor-politician and accused him of ‘disrespecting’ the language.



On Wednesday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah criticised Kamal Haasan’s remarks, saying he was unaware of the “long-standing” history of the Kannada language.



“Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it,” Siddaramaiah said.



Pro-Kannada groups strongly opposed Haasan’s comment, leading to a police complaint against him. The groups have also demanded a complete ban onThug Liferelease in Karnataka.



Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life releases in theatres on June 5.