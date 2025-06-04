Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan defends remakes, says 'I am giving it my perspective'

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Bollywood star Aamir Khan shared his support for remakes. Sitaare Zameen Par has been receiving a lot of backlash online since its trailer dropped for being a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

Aamir Khan plays a disgraced basketball coach who is ordered to train a team of people on the spectrum by the court after he is arrested for drunk driving.

“It is new work for me” says Aamir

Speaking on the topic of remakes, the actor, whose last film was Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, said:



"After Laal Singh Chaddha, a lot of people told me, 'You are making a remake again'. Laal Singh was trolled heavily for being a remake. But I am a different kind of person. I don't understand practical things. I don't have any problem with a remake, and I don't feel my creativity is diminishing at all. For me, it is new work. Someone else made this story, and I am giving it my perspective."

Sitaare Zameen Par gears up for release

Sitaare Zameen Par was officially announced in October 2023, and filming began in February 2024. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for his work on Kalyana Samayal Saadham and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The cinematography is being helmed by G. Srinivas Reddy, editing by Charu Shree Roy, and music composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. Genelia Deshmukh co-stars alongside Aamir Khan, and the movie is scheduled to hit the big screen worldwide on 20 June 2025.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be making his Tamil debut this year with Rajinikanth's action thriller Coolie. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. Coolie will be hitting the big screen on August 14, 2025.