/Rashmika Mandanna on Sikandar failure and negative feedback Acting was never part of some grand plan

In a recent interview, actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the how she deals with negative feedback. Her last film, Sikandar, starred Salman Khan and was directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The movie hit the big screen on March 30th, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and ended up underperforming at the box office, grossing just over ₹176 crores ($20.5 million) worldwide against a budget of ₹200 crores ($23 million).

Rashmika on learning through criticism

Speaking with ET Times, Rashmika shared how she deals with negative feedback:

"Acting was never part of some grand plan. I never imagined I’d become an actor one day, but I did, and I’m so thankful that life unfolded the way it did. I genuinely wouldn’t have it any other way."

"Over the years, I’ve definitely learned to differentiate between noise and constructive criticism, especially when it comes to my craft. Of course, there are days when certain things I read don’t feel great," she added.

"Constructive feedback is always welcome, and I truly hope to keep learning, evolving, and becoming better with every step. Growth, after all, should never stop."

What’s next for Rashmika?

Rashmika Mandanna has three movies in her lineup this year. The first is Kuberaa, which stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Kuberaa reportedly has a budget of ₹120 crores ($14 million), making it one of the biggest projects of Dhanush’s career. Kuberaa will hit the big screen worldwide on June 20, 2025.

She will also be making her debut in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Thama, where she will be sharing the big screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. The movie will be the fifth instalment in the franchise. Varun Dhawan will have a cameo in the film, reprising his role from Bhediya. Finally, she will be starring in director Rahul Ravindran's upcoming romantic drama The Girlfriend.