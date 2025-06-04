/Adolescence climbs to No. 2 on Netflix, surpassing Stranger Things in viewership

The British drama show Adolescence has climbed to No. 2 on Netflix, surpassing Stranger Things season 4 in viewership. The show, which was released in March, has gotten over 141.2 million views, surpassing Stranger Things's 140.7 million.

What is Adolescence about?

The show was created by writer Jack Thorne (Wonder) and actor Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire) and follows the story of a 13-year-old schoolboy named Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is accused of murdering a girl from his school.

The show explores the rise of incel culture and cyberbullying among schoolchildren, particularly young boys. It has sparked a global discussion on the influence of figures like Andrew Tate, who propagate the idea that society is biased against men due to the rise of feminism.

Stranger Things season 5 gears up for release

Currently, Wednesday is the most-watched English-language show on Netflix with a whopping 252.1 million views in 90 days. However, Adolescence's number two spot could change with the release of the final season of Stranger Things, which will stream in November.

Season five of Stranger Things has been split into four parts. The first part will consist of four episodes and will stream on Netflix on November 26. The next three episodes will drop on Christmas, and the series finale will drop on New Year's Eve. Netflix had done the same for the final season of Cobra Kai and Squid Game season 2.

The series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 will stream on November 26, 5 PM PT, and Indian audiences can catch the show on the same day at 5:30 AM IST.