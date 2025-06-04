/Kannappa star Vishnu Manchu wants to remake Mohan Babu’s Assembly Rowdy

During a promotional event for his upcoming film Kannappa, actor Vishnu Manchu revealed his desire to remake his father Mohan Babu’s 1991 blockbuster Assembly Rowdy. He added that he would love to have Dasara director Srikanth Odela helm the project.

Kannappa hard drive controversy

Vishnu is currently touring the country to promote Kannappa, which has recently been in the news for an unfortunate reason. A hard drive containing crucial footage from the film was reportedly stolen, raising major concerns about the production.

According to a police report, the hard drive was delivered to TwentyFour Frames Factory in Hyderabad on March 25. It was received by an office boy named Raghu, who handed it over to a woman identified as Charitha. Both individuals have been missing since the incident, and a police investigation is ongoing.

At a separate promotional event, Vishnu revealed that both suspects are employed by his brother Manoj. However, he added that he had no idea if their actions were part of a larger conspiracy.

Big expectations for Kannappa

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is shaping up to be one of the biggest Telugu films of the year. With a massive ensemble cast and cameo appearances by some of India’s top stars, the fantasy epic has a budget of ₹150 crore ($17.2 million).

Written by Vishnu Manchu, the film features cinematography by Sheldon Chau and music by Stephen Devassy. Filming began in New Zealand in September 2023 and concluded in Hyderabad in May 2024.

Among the major cameos, Prabhas will appear as Rudra in an extended 30-minute role. Akshay Kumar will play Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal will portray Goddess Parvati, and Mohanlal will take on the role of Kirāta.

Kannappa will be released in all major Indian languages and will hit the big screen worldwide on June 27, 2025.