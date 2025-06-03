/Anushka Sharma jumps with joy as RCB wins IPL 2025, shares emotional hug with Virat Kohli



After a long wait of 18 years, RCB has finally clinched the IPL 2025 trophy! On Tuesday (June 3), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.



It was a moment to remember for Virat Kohli, and the entire team after a thrilling victory. Actress Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife, was also in the stands and was seen jumping with joy as she celebrated the win. Check all live updates here:



RCB wins IPL 2025 !



After a nail-biting match, RCB clinched the victory, and for Kohli, it was a moment filled with emotion, clearly evident from the tears running down his face during the final few balls after the win was confirmed. Kohli got teary-eyed as RCB secured the win in the last two overs. Meanwhile, his wife Anushka was seen jumping joyfully, hugging everyone around her in celebration.

Soon after RCB's triumph, Kohli and Anushka marked the big win with a heartfelt hug. The celebrity couple shared a tight hug and kisses, beaming with happiness as the stadium erupted with cheers. A viral video shows Virat running towards the stands as his wife Anushka also came down on the field to celebrate the moment.



Much like every time, the Bollywood actress arrived at the stands on the right time and was seen watching the entire match with her all focus. For the big day, the actress wore an oversized white shirt with blue jeans. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with golden statement jewellery.

Anushka, who hails from Bangalore, has been a relentless supporter of her husband throughout the season. She has been seen attending several matches this year and has applauded her husband's performance from the pavilion. Needless to say, Virat and Anushka wrapped up the 2025 IPL with an emotional moment after ruling the internet all season with their endearing moments.